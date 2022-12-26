Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New $200,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

