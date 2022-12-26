Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.