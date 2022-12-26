Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in 3M by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 3M by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 796,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 191,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

3M stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

