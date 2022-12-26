Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 595 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

