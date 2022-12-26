Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

