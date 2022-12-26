Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,192 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

