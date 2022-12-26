Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

