CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

