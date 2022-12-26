Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 61,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 44,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 25,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 106.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

