CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 110,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

