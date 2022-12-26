The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

