GAM Holding AG Sells 132 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

