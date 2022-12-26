Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

