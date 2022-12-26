Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

