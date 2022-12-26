Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

