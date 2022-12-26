Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 165 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,313,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.