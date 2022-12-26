Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

