Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

CL stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.