FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 429 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

