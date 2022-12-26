Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.47 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

