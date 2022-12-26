Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,620 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

