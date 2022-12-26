Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.