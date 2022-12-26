Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.