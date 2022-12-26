Brooklyn FI LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 443,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,864,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.