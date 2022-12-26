Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT stock opened at $483.29 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

