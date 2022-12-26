Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $72.89 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

