Insight Folios Inc Buys 196 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

