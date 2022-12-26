Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.24 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

