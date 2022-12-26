Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.51 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

