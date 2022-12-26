Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

