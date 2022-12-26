GAM Holding AG Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,313 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

TSM opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.