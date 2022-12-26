Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 215,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

