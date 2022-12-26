Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

