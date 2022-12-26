FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

