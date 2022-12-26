Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

