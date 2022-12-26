Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

