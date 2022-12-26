Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $60.79 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

