Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

