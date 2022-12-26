Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

