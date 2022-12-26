Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

