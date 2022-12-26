3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 167.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in 3M by 462.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 26.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in 3M by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 796,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

