Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

