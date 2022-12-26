Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

