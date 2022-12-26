Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 555.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 113,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 96,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

Masco stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

