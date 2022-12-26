Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

