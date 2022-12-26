CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 13.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

