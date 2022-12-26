Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Shares of MA opened at $343.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

