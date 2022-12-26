Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

