Harrington Investments INC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

