Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

